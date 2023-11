Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the couple of Bigg Boss 17. From the latter's hair transplant to Ankita Lokhande's alleged glutathione shots, a lot of things have been discussed and how. The couple have been in the thick of things. Over the weeks, Vicky Jain has earned the reputation of being a toxic husband. People feel his behaviour with Ankita Lokhande is unnecessarily rude and he is almost gaslighting her. In fact, many of her fans want him out of the show. However, Vicky Jain seems to have got the cue from Salman Khan, and his stance towards Ankita Lokhande has changed a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 5 report card: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain give each other a tough fight; Aishwarya Sharma's performance drops

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. There was a lot of drama as Ankita Lokhande apparently spoke about missing her periods and suspecting that she is pregnant on the show. Now, Vicky Jain has openly said that he is jealous of the fact that Ankita Lokhande is so popular and widely recognized as an Indian actress. They got married in the year 2021 in December in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The cost of the nuptials went in crores. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 shocking elimination: Neil Bhatt to get evicted due to his lowest contribution?

Vicky Jain is jealous of Ankita Lokhande

Her husband, Vicky Jain is from a wealthy business family of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. His net worth is above Rs 100 crores. His family owns coal washeries which is a huge business in that part of the country. Netizens have had varied reactions knowing that Vicky Jain is jealous of his wife's popularity. Many said that his true face is now out in the public. People have said that this is ridiculous. They said that she is in a field which grabs eyeballs hence she is known all over. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui get called out as fake by ladylove Nazila Sitaishi on social media?

Trending Now

Fans troll Vicky Jain

Vicky Jain might be a multi-millionaire but he is a just a businessman. Others even said that Ankita Lokhande seems more jealous and insecure of her husband. They feel he is playing a much better game than her on Salman Khan's show. A person commented, "I think he is more sensible than her, he is playing very nicely, and I like his strategies about game. His behaviour also changed with Ankita after the guidance of Salman Khan. He is doing good now, but Ankita behaviour are not !!," while someone else stated, "Same with Ankita, she is also insecure. Husband wife m pyaar na hokar yeh sab...Agar ham kisi se Sacha pyaar karte hain toh uss insaan se jelaous?"

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have won Smart Jodi in the past. This is their second reality show together. It seems they are crazy over Bigg Boss, which is why they decided to be here. He said that his family was tensed given the fights inside the house. He said they warned them against fighting inside. He also said that people like to see the journey of a couple inside rather than constant PDA. We have to see if Salman Khan discusses this comment of his on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.