The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 saw the captaincy task taking place. Bigg Boss announced a farewell party for Isha Malviya who was the captain of the house so far. It was time to select the new captain and for the same, Aoora would take centre stage and perform some melodious numbers. At some point, the song would stop and three contestants would come one by one to break the bottle on the head of the person who they wish to see out of the captaincy task. Isha Malviya and Munawar Faruqui who have been captains before were not going to take part in the task. During the task, netizens observed that Vicky Jain did not dance with Ankita Lokhande but with Ayesha Khan.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita, Vicky's fight continues

For the last two days, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have been fighting with each other. The two of them were having friction time for a long time. In fact, the episode began on a friction note as well. Vicky mocked Ankita over her way of doing duties. Ankita warned him about the same but Vicky continued to poke fun at her. Ankita did not like it and left Vicky alone. Vicky tried to talk to Ankita later but she ignored him and asked him to be with his people as she is done with him. They did not interact much throughout the episode until the very end. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui ask Ayesha Khan to share his bed? Samarth Jurel makes explosive statement

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan dance together during task

Since Ankita and Vicky were having their lover's tiff and not talking to each other, they started dancing alone. Ankita was joined by Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan joined Vicky Jain for the dances during the captaincy task rounds. In all the rounds, Ayesha and Vicky danced together. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reveals why real-life couple should not participate in the show, 'As per my experience No...'

Watch this video of Ankita and Vicky's fight here:

Netizens react to Ayesha and Vicky's dance

Well, netizens have expressed shock as they felt that at least during the dance, Ankita and Vicky might patch things up between them. Owing to the friction between Ankita and Vicky in the last couple of days, it was obvious for netizens to talk about Vicky and Ayesha dancing together. Check out the reactions here:

Tf vicky bhaiyya dancing with ayesha again , he is so shameless#BiggBoss17 #BB17 — ? (@Uzgun_______) December 28, 2023

Vicky bhaiya apni biwi se jayada toh ayesha se chipak rhe h apni biwi ko bhul gye ?#AbhishekKumar — Pratap Ram (@PratapR52009728) December 28, 2023

Vicky aur Ayesha ? kya dance karre hai ? #AnkitaLokhande? #AbhishekKumar? — mark (@lamepopp) December 28, 2023

#vickeybhiya #ayesha ke sath dance Vicky bhiya kbi ni sudhrege ?? — Anshika Mishra (@anshika2539) December 28, 2023

?vicky bhaiya best hai

Pehle Sana ab Ayesha

Biwi gaye tel lene?#BB17 — Sammiksha (@vibewth_me_here) December 28, 2023

Vicky apani wife ke sath dance karne ke wajah ayesha ke sath dance kar raha hey taklu??? @Thekhabri — ELVISH yadav ( Rao Sahab) (@SnehashishSama3) December 28, 2023

Vicky and Ayesha ? Yahi to Vicky ko Chahiye tha ?? Ayesha will be happy with Vicky Jain ? Hope Munawar Will understand and start playing game without this Guilt trip ?#AyeshaKhan #munawarcultfanbase #MunawarFaruqui? #MunawarIsTheBoss #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarinBB… pic.twitter.com/GWQsL0kUjq — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) December 28, 2023

Wait wait. In the livefeed ayesha went to vicky to dance with him so please — Aloka Sam (@AlokaSam8) December 28, 2023

Yaar MF ke jo sache dost the Vicky or Ankita

Wo kya hua ye kya admi hai yaar Ayesha ke aane ke baad popat bn gya or kyu bna wo v pta h ????#MannaraChopra — S (@Srishti45715880) December 28, 2023

Vicky u married man holding hands and touching ayesha omg what is ur image shame on u Vicky double face — Jai Shree (@JaiShree47801) December 28, 2023

Ankita vicky sana/ayesha — Nothingbreakslikeheart (@Nothingbreaksl7) December 28, 2023

Ayesha ko pata hai Vicky bahot paise wala hai.??try kar rahi hai — Rose_Rain (@Rain158502Rose) December 28, 2023

bhai ye #Ayesha ayi vicky k sath dance karne... thoda acche se bhi show dkhle.. toh ye nobat nehi aati.. #VickyaJain har kisike sath ek vibe mein rehta hein.. Defame karna hein toh dhang se karle — Bishal Ganguli (@bishal_ganguli) December 28, 2023

Vicky takla bohot bada characterless insaan hai.. feeling very bad for Ankita.. Ayesha pe nazar hai #BB17onJioCinema — BB fan (@xxyyzzz77) December 28, 2023

Ayesha ayi dance karne bhai vicky akela dance kar raha tha... Thoda acche se show dekhle — Bishal Ganguli (@bishal_ganguli) December 28, 2023

The way vicky was dancing with ayesha !!!

My God

Ab tu sub khamosh hi rahe ge #BiggBoss17 #MunawarFaruqui? ❤️❤️❤️#AbhishekKumar? — afsheen khan (@afsheenaq) December 28, 2023

Ayesha khud gai thi Vicky ke pass — Ruby Kaur (@RubyK5) December 28, 2023

Lagta hai Vicky bhaiyya is laying the groundwork to recruit Ayesha in his number gang next ?? — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) December 28, 2023

Puri party mein vicky was dancing with ayesha .. why @anky1912 will not crib the whole season she should have come alone instead of bringing her husband along with her !! Apni kashti khud dubai anky ne...doobi bhi waha jaha paani kam tha !!??‍♀️ — Nisha S (@MittraNisha) December 28, 2023

#VickyBhaiya Ne Teeno Rounds Me #AyeshaKhan ke Saath Dance Kiya. Kisi ne notice Kiya ya nahi. Pahle #SanaSaeedKhan Aur Ab Ayesha. Gajab Vicky Bhaiya — PrimeVerse (@primeverseyt) December 28, 2023

Ye hai Tharki Vicky Jain & Ayesha Jo munawar ko fake narrative se defame karne ayi hai

Kamar pe hath rakhwa ke dance karna, itna close hoke dance karna Tharki pane ki limit cross ho rahi hai#MunawarFaruqui #BiggBoss17 #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/lsOSh7tydF — ????? (@Munawar_Trends) December 28, 2023

Vicky Jain to Ankita - Tu Mannara ko Sambhal main Ayesha ko , phir Munawar to Apne aap Down ho Jayega ?#MannaraChopra? #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/tZa2mtjl6s — HIT TALKS ? (@Real_hitesh28) December 28, 2023

However, all seems well between the couple now as by the end of the episode, we saw Vicky Jain and Ankita Lohande having a pillow fight in the law. It seems like they were back to being their usual mastikhor self.