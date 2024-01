Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were a happy couple when they entered the Bigg boss 17 house. However, as the days passed, constant arguments and fights started cropping up between the two. Initially, Ankita Lokhande used to cry almost every day stating that she does not get the attention from her husband that she deserves. Vicky Jain justified saying that he is in Bigg Boss 17 house to play the game. During the family week, Ankita and Vicky's mothers entered the house and stated that their fights are not appearing well on the national television. Vicky's mother made a statement that did not go down well with many. The latest BB 17 episode was no different as Vicky and Ankita got into a fight again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Zareen Khan feels 'sad' for Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain; Kishwer Merchant is 'bored' of their fights

All about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight

Ankita got irritated when Vicky Jain helped Mannara Chopra in the kitchen. She called him out for prioritising his friends above her. The argument went out of control and a heated argument took place between the two. Vicky Jain got all frustrated and stated that Ankita repeatedly makes the same mistakes. She then cries, blames him for everything and then he along with his family, mother look at fault on national television. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Ankita Lokhande's dhamki of separation, Vicky Jain vows to never talk to her again

The fight then moved to the bedroom where Vicky Jain lashed out at Ankita Lokhande stating that he has supported her in everything. He spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput and said that post his death, Vicky used to write down everything for Ankita Lokhande in terms of what she should say. He said that he has supported her in every way possible and has never gotten anything in return.

Is Ankita Lokhande insecure?

Going by the social media buzz, Ankita Lokhande is coming across as an insecure woman to the fans. Many are commenting the same. In the episode, Ankita also accepted that she is scared. She has a phobia of losing Vicky Jain and that is why she feels the way she feels. She confided in Isha Malviya and stated that when someone has lost so much, there is always a fear. She also revealed that when they have fights outside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Vicky Jain blocks her number for two days and more.