Bigg Boss 17 is witnessing drama and tension between contestants. A new promo of Bigg Boss 17 has been released on social media and fans are hooked to the show. Well, in a task contestants are asked to expose each other as lawyers. During the task, Vicky Jain talks about Munawar Faruqui's game and reveals how he lied on the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spoke their hearts out about Munawar's game and how he pretended to be in a relationship. Vicky made some serious allegations against Munawar and said that he was trying to make his good boy image. Vicky accused Munawar and said that for more than a month he spoke about Nazila and their relationship. He seemed to be in love with her. But, Ayesha's entry into the game and showed his reality.

On the other hand, Ankita said that Munawar lied on the show and showed a different personality, but Ayesha's entry proved it all. Munawar responded and said, 'good job Vicky Bhai as a lawyer, very good'.

Munawar broke down post the task and Mannara Chopra rushed to console him. She hugged Munawar and requested him to give his time to her. But, Munawar said that he cannot give his time to her.