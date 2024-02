Bigg Boss 17: The Salman Khan-hosted show came to an end on January 28, 2024, with Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy. Ankita Lokhande was evicted as the fourth contestant from the grand finale, while husband Vicky Jain got evicted a week before the grand finale. During their stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita was accused of mentioning her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's name numerous times to gain sympathy. While Ankita bashed the accusations, Vicky Jain has finally reacted to whether he had any issues with his wife remembering her ex-boyfriend again and again on national television. Also Read - Mannara Chopra wants to marry someone from THIS profession; netizens ask 'Ab Munawar Faruqui ka kya hoga'

Vicky Jain opens up on Ankita Lokhande used Sushant's name for sympathy

In an interview with ETimes, Vicky Jain was asked about his reaction upon learning that his wife, Ankita Lokhande, frequently mentioned her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's name in the Bigg Boss 17 house and was also accused of doing so to gain sympathy. Vicky stated that he has no issues with Ankita remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. He clarified that during his stay in the Bigg Boss 17 house, he himself got linked to four people. The businessman stated that Ankita is part of the entertainment industry and her relationship with Sushant was public; thus, people are bound to ask her questions about the late actor. Vicky said that Ankita has moved on and has nothing in her heart; hence, she feels extremely comfortable talking about her past.

Vicky also mentioned in the same interview that Ankita is someone who always thinks and acts according to her heart. She is one person who can't be artificial at all, as she thinks from her heart and not from her mind.

During their stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande had frequent arguments and fights. At one point, their fights got so intense that viewers thought that post-Bigg Boss 17, the couple might head for divorce. While Vicky was bashed for not respecting his wife's opinions and not being emotionally available for her, Ankita was accused of being overly possessive and insecure. In fact, Ankita has called Vicky a womanizer on national television and has often stated that he has no interest in her anymore.