The fights between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande seem to be never ending in Bigg Boss 17 house. The married couple seem to be having a tough time inside the controversial house. Over the last Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar, the host called out Vicky Jain for not being a supportive husband. When Vicky's mother entered the house, she told Ankita Lokhande that father-in-law called up the actress' mother to complain about her. Ankita felt guilty and was sorry for her behaviour. After the episode, Vicky Jain confronted Ankita Lokhande. Now, in the latest promo, we see them fighting again.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Join to receive Entertainment News and TV News.

Vicky Jain gets furious on Ankita Lokhande

The promo starts with Vicky Jain asking where is he lacking in the relationship? Ankita Lokhande complains saying that there is no compassion from his side in this relationship. He gets furious and says that he is tired fighting over and over again. Ankita says the same and questions whether she is insecure. Vicky then states that Ankita has done nothing and if he starts speaking the truth, she won't be able to listen to it.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

Here's another video of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande fighting

Apart from this, Ankita and Vicky will fight once again when the actress will ask her husband to do the dishes. He would be busy in a conversation then with Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya. He will ask her to not assign duties as if she was the Captain of the house. Ankita will get very frustrated and state that she is going away from his life. A lot of drama is going to unfold between this husband and wife in Bigg Boss 17 house. Over the past two weeks, they have been constantly fighting. On social media, viewers are divided. Many are showing sympathy toward Ankita Lokhande but there are some who also feel bad for Vicky Jain. It remains to be seen how they manage to solve the differences between them.