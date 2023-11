Bigg Boss 17 is seeing a lot of drama. While the current lot might be low on entertainment, fights are happening daily in all parts of the house. Bigg Boss 17 is making news for both the couples, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande. They were competitors on the show Smart Jodi as well. Fans have been talking about how Vicky Jain is a red flag as a partner. People have found him dominating, rude and narcissistic on the show. He keeps on telling Ankita Lokhande not to talk with him in a rude manner while he himself is quite toxic with her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma mimics Ankita Lokhande; netizens say, 'Disgusting is a mild word for her' [Watch Video]

But, we saw how he hit out at Aishwarya Sharma when she called Ankita Lokhande a chudail. The actress had a massive spat with Neil Bhatt after the nominations. Aishwarya Sharma barged into the fight, and later called Ankita Lokhande a chudail. Vicky Jain got extremely upset with her. Now, one more instance has come to the fore. It seems the housemates were discussing the colour of Isha Malviya's lip gloss. She looked at Vicky Jain and told him that even Sana Raees Khan has applied the same shade. He instantly reminded her that he loves his wife, and not to say such things on national TV. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Poll: Is Munawar Faruqui losing his game amidst high-voltage drama of married couples? VOTE NOW

#BiggBoss17 LIVE#IshaMalviya taunts #VickyJain ??? There was a conversation going on about Isha’s lip gloss and that it is nice … Isha says “Yeh hi lip gloss #SanaRaeesKhan ne bhi laagaaaya hai” looking at Vicky .. Vicky then says “I love my wife … don’t say all these… — Jen ? (@DsouzaJennifer) November 7, 2023

This is not the first time that Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan's relationship has come under the scrutiny. Mannara Chopra started it off saying that it looks like Sana has a crush on Vicky. The lawyer has admitted that she likes to converse with him on the show. Vicky Jain too has mended his equation with Sana Raees Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma scream at each other as latter's fight with Abhishek Kumar gets intense [Watch]