Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande couldn't be in the Top 3 and it was a big shocker for everyone. Even Salman Khan was in disbelief seeing Ankita getting evicted and not winning the show. The superstar expressed his disappointment and mentioned how it was shocking and that for him she was the winner. And now Vicky Jain who is seen wearing a heart on his sleeves after the eviction spoke about how he doesn't give a damn about his wife not being in the top 3. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui seemingly gets irritated as he falls down after being mobbed [Watch video]

Just a few hours ago when he was spotted in the town he was seen at his candid best. And Vicky Bhaiya was asked about his feelings on Ankita not being in the top 4, to which he said," Mere di ka top pe hai woh".

The star was even asked about when will fans get to see him with Ankita, he had a cheeky reply saying that he stays with Ankita only. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui's visit to Dongri lands drone operator in legal trouble; FIR filed

Ankita and Vicky's fight in the Bigg Boss 17 house has set a very negative narrative about them, but the couple are claiming that they are real, and hence fights and arguments are something very normal in every couple.

Watch the video of Vicky Jain talking about wife Ankita Lokhande not making in the Top 3.

Vicky Jain looked very negative in the Bigg Boss 17 house and was labeled as a toxic husband. In fact Ankita in the show told him that he is looking like a womaniser in anger after his bonding with Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan and this made the audience call her an insecure wife. All said and done both Ankita and Vicky still want to be with each other and they have come a long way.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fight