Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's lives have been exposed ever since they made an appearance on the show. There are debates online about how they are the classic examples of marriage in reality and marriage on social media. Many are even wondering if Ankita is actually happy in her marriage. And now this latest incident once again strongly indicates that Ankita should fight back for her basic respect in her relationship. This video of Vicky Jain strongly humiliating Ankita in front of the inmates is indeed leaving Manikarnika actress fans sad and angry.

Watch the video of Vicky Jain humiliating Ankita Lokhande in front of the other members of the house and she says nothing but sorry.

Just look at the worst person most toxic mcp vicky just HOW THE FUCK IS HE TREATING HIS WIFE IN FRONT OF TEN PEOPLE ??#AnkitaLokhande#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/IzahgMH4qx — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 10, 2023

“If my partner says never to talk to u I’m still trying so much to talk to u pls see that na! I’m with my life partner understand how difficult it is for me na” Vicky can even sell #AnkitaLokhande for the game ???#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/TnmcYaNLtV — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 10, 2023

Madam took 2 hours to humiliate Mannara & the next minute got humiliated by her own husband !! #AnkitaLokhande first be a sherni in your own house then logo ke saamne hona! #MannaraChopra ❤️ #BiggBoss17 @ColorsTV

pic.twitter.com/TOuVYQb9B4 — Auroni Hyder (@h_auroni) November 10, 2023

It's been 4 weeks since Ankita and Vicky were in the house, and not once has the man won the hearts of the fans with his gesture towards his wife. Both Ankita and Vicky were warned by Salman Khan as well, but it seems like nothing has changed. Ankita's fans are strongly lashing out at Vicky for his arrogant behaviour and are calling him the most toxic husband ever.