Bigg Boss 17 despite its low TRPs is being talked about a lot on social media. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have given a lot of content to the show. The fights between the couple have got the attention of many. In fact, people have started to hate Vicky Jain as a husband. They feel he has made Ankita Lokhande's life miserable. They have said that Vicky tends to gaslight Ankita Lokhande quite often. The latest episode will see Vicky Jain telling Ankita Lokhande that KhanZaadi makes a particular dish better than her. This happens after she says that even she makes it well. Ankita Lokhande is reduced to tears after hearing this from her husband.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande breaks down in tears

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have had some nasty fights on the show. Her mother told the actress not to lose their relationship over a game show. She said they must ensure that they spend half an hour in a day talking to one another. On the other hand, Vicky Jain's mother Shweta told Ankita that she should have managed things better. Fans were extremely upset with Vicky Jain's mother as well. Others are blaming creatives for making a daily soap out the lives of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain....

Bigg Boss 17 is being slammed for the poor quality of entertainment. The house this time is full of housemates who can fight at the drop of a hat. There is hardly any entertainment quotient. Moreover, people come across as very fake.