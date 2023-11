Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande's fight has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. But the way Abhishek gets nastier and insulting in his fights often leaves the viewers irked over him. His latest fight with Ankita has annoyed her husband, Vicky Jain, a lot. Vicky Bhaiya, who is the star of the show right now, made a shocking statement against Abhishek Kumar that raised eyebrows. In the latest episodes, Rinku Dhawan was seen sitting with Vicky and having a heart-to-heart conversation where she directly asked him about his issues with Abhishek in the house. To which Vicky expressed his anger and said," "In the outside world, I would have killed Abhishek Kumar if anyone misbehaved or disrespected my wife." BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt exposes Vicky Jain's baldness problem; says 'ussko wig ki zarurat padti hai'

Abhishek Kumar initially shared a good bond with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in the house. Abhishek often addressed Vicky as Vicky Bhaiya, but after the fights, he had a total transformation and called Vicky his name, and this left the latter extremely angry too. Indeed, Bigg Boss is an unpredictable house, and the relationships change overnight here. Now it will be interesting to see if the dynamics between Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande change in the house or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets flak after Khanzaadi talks about Mannara Chopra's 'seductive expressions'; here's why