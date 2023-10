Bigg Boss 17 has begun and slowly the tempo of the show is rising. Bigg Boss has several known faces some of which include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. Now, the four of them have known each other in the real world and have been friends. But, inside the Bigg Boss house Vicky has been commenting on Neil Aishwarya and it has sent shockwaves in the industry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens hail Ankita Lokhande as she single-handedly puts Abhishek Kumar in his place [Check Reactions]

Vicky Jain's shocking statements on Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's relationship

Tonight, we saw Vicky Jain talking about Neil and Aishwarya's relationship. Neil, as per Vicky, is stuck in the relationship. He also got irked about them constantly calling each other bacche. Neil fondly calls Aishwarya as Bacche. It's like a pet name he has given to her. However, Vicky is of the opinion that Neil is taking too much care of Aishwarya. He says it doesn't look good being a grownup. This conversation happens between Munawar Faruqui and Vicky. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt go on a date; netizens find their 'bacche-babu' equation irritating [Check Reactions]

In fact, Vicky was asked by Bigg Boss whether the therapy date will help Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in any way. He says no but adds that with time probably they will understand things better. This is not it, even last night, Vicky commented on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's marriage. He was seen telling Abhishek that Neil is stuck in the relationship. Vicky hinted at Aishwarya Sharma overpowering Neil and his personality. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Big Fight: Ankita Lokhande tells Aishwarya Sharma to mind her tone, calls her insecure

In the previous Bigg Boss episode, Vicky seemingly had expressed his doubt on the marriage between Neil and Aishwarya. It so happened, that Abhishek told Vicky that he liked his and Ankita Lokhande's pairing better than Neil and Aishwarya's. Vicky tells him that Neil is stuck and that Aishwarya is a fine girl. However, being in a relationship should not mean that they should be controlling. He says Neil has his opinions and choices too. Even today, he was heard telling fellow housemate Munawar Faruqui that Neil as an individual is interesting but when Aishwarya comes into the picture, his personality is subdued.

His comments have been sending shockwaves amongst netizens. Some of the netizens also slammed Vicky for his comments saying that even he goes all mushy and calls Ankita, baby. Some predicted that Neil and Aishwarya will lose their cool on Vicky soon and slap him. What do you guys think? Will Salman Khan reprimand Vicky for his comments?