Bigg Boss 17 saw a rather dull Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The superstar host called out Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. He said the two were constantly plotting and strategizing. He said their style of playing Bigg Boss had made the show boring. Salman Khan said all he members were like puppets in front of the two. Netizens are not happy with what the host has said. They feel the two are much involved in the game and make it somewhat interesting for the viewers. Vicky Jain has been hailed as the player of the season. They feel he is surely top five material.

This is not all. Salman Khan bashed Anurag Dobhal once again. He told him that he did not wish to listen to him. Fans have varied reactions on Salman Khan bashing Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. They feel only Mannara Chopra is being promoted on the show.

Omgggggg salman EXPOSING #MunawarFaruqui n #VickyJain how they talk in code words abt nominating n evicting contestants. Shockinggg they didn’t show all this is main episode ?#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/9pOChl3eIZ — hinakhan (@Hinakhan1595244) November 24, 2023

#Creatives trying hard to fix #MunawarFaruqui with #VickyJain to UP his game. #Vicky ka game strong hai aur #Munawar #Mastermind to dur ki baat uska koi #game hi nahi hai. He cannot play on front foot thus #ColorsTV fixing him with strong contestant. #BiggBoss17 — BIGGBOSS UPDATE (@BIGG_BOSS_017) November 24, 2023

Salman Khan and @BiggBoss on a mission to break#MunawarFaruqui from #AnkitaLokhande and #VickyJain which is serious And Vicky from Ankita using SANA which is funny but dangerous for marriage??#BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Anubhav K??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) November 24, 2023

Did Salman just call the best contestants ( Vicky and Munawar) boring and nothing to these other props in the name of contestants?? LMAO??#BiggBoss17 #MunawarFaruqui #VickyJain — Sakshi (@tyagisakshii) November 24, 2023

Vicky Jain who is a businessman is an avid fan of the show. He said he has watched and dissected every season of Bigg Boss. It is not surprising that he is doing so well on the show..