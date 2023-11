Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain has declared an open war with Neil Bhatt after he nominated the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor for the entire season. Yes. And this has left Neil Bhatt fuming and how, and he clapped back at Vicky Jain by calling him the most cowardly contestant of the house. Neil was even seen threatening Vicky that now the dynamics between them can never change and he will see his ugly side now. Vicky is totally unaffected by his threats and gives him a thumbs up, and that leaves him even more irked.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News

Trending Now

Just a day ago, Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt had a huge fight over nominations, and they called him a fattu player. And the netizens had mixed reactions to their fight, while some slammed Neil for intimidating Ankita in a fight. While many criticised Ankita for playing a woman card in the show.

The wife knows where her man is going wrong. She tried to explain him very respectfully where he is going wrong but #NeilBhatt is in complete denial. There is a sadistic pleasure in his body language when he charges at #AnkitaLokhande & #KhanZaadi pic.twitter.com/nvL8lle7h5 — Sarbari Barman (@PratiksAngel) November 28, 2023

yeh wahi hain nah jisko #tehelka ke chair uthane sey problem thi and here she is kicking the tool #Neilbhatt was sitting on ...#Neil literally gave her back hard,I love him for this #MunawarFaruqui #MannaraChopra #BB17 pic.twitter.com/cmOM5MWDDM — bhisha (@hiibhisha) November 28, 2023

Ankita and Vicky are two of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house, and now it will be interesting to see who emerges as the strongest player among each other.