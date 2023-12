Bigg Boss 17 is now in its ninth week. While last week, Karan Johar had bashed Mannara Chopra, this week, Salman Khan slammed Mannara for her behaviour. Yet, the actress has made it to the top 5 this week. It had been many weeks since Mannara was seen in the Top 5 Bigg Boss 17 contestants list shared by Ormax media. As Mannara regains entry, Vicky Bhaiya, that is, Vicky Jain has lost his spot.

Munawar Faruqui tops the chart yet again

Munawar Faruqui continues to be at the top spot on the Ormax most popular contestant list. Well, Munawar has the know-how of the game and he gave it back to Mannara this week. They had a nasty fight when Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel rejoined their conversation. Mannara lost her cool on Munawar, but this time, Muna fought back. Later, he clearly told Mannara that she would lose him in the game eventually. Munawar also helped Arun Mashettey to win the immunity task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop singer Aoora brings positivity in the house; fans call him the 'fun factor' of the show

Ankita Lokhande continues to be at number 2

Pavitra Rishta beauty Ankita Lokhande is yet again placed 2nd on the list. The actress has been winning hearts with her real side. The caring side of Ankita has won hearts. Be it with Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi or Isha Malviya. Ankita has been playing her game well. We recently saw her supporting Neil Bhatt during the immunity task. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and others arrive in style for the red carpet event

Mannara Chopra is back in the Top 5

Mannara Chopra is the 3rd most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 17 this week. She had a tumultuous journey. Both Karan Johar and Salman Khan called out Mannara for her spoilt child behaviour. It was a much-needed one since Mannara had started to lose her game and took Munawar Faruqui for granted at times. Let's hope she continues to up her game from now on.

Aishwarya Sharma wins hearts but loses third spot

Aishwarya Sharma has slipped down a position on the Top 5 most popular contestants list. The actress has been playing well however, she seems lost even after 8 weeks. Aishwarya takes a stand for her and Neil and recently, got a position of power and was placed in Dum house.

Neil Bhatt is placed 5th this week

Beating Vicky Jain in his game, Neil Bhatt has grabbed hold of 5th place in the most popular Bigg Boss 17 contestants. Neil was his usual cool and played for the immunity task as well. He also handled things maturely when Vicky nominated him for the entire season as well as during the immunity task.

Vicky Jain loses his spot in the Top 5

When Vicky nominated Neil for Ankita, he lost it in his game a little. He went personal. Thereafter Vicky looked subdued. Later, when he got a chance to speak to Bigg Boss, he let his thoughts flow and asked to nominate Anurag Dobhal in place of Neil again. Vicky was very down this past week because of the same.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar couldn't win hearts this week. Who according to you would be in the Top 5, if not these?