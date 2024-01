Bigg Boss 17 fans are truly missing Vicky Jain in the house. For neutrals, he truly was the surprise package of the season. The businessman was at the forefront when it came to strategies, made bonds and also showed off his temper. Labelled as arrogant, chauvinistic and misogynist outside the house, Vicky Jain later won hearts as he corrected his mistakes. Now, Ankita Lokhande is inside and quite a few people are rooting for her. Vicky Jain partied with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Sana Raees Khan and Purva Rana. All of them were seen at a night spot in the suburbs. They have followed one another on Instagram as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Has Mannara Chopra overtaken Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande for the grand prize? Here is a huge hint

Vicky Jain poses holding Purva Rana

Vicky Jain, can be seen holding beauty queen Purva Rana. Netizens have warned him that Ankita Lokhande will not be happy on seeing this. On the show, she told him that he was coming across as a womanizer when he forged a friendship with Mannara Chopra. People also called him out for holding hands with Sana Raees Khan. Take a look at the pics here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purva Rana (@purva_rana)

Netizens react on the photo of Vicky Jain with the Bigg Boss 17 divas

Given the number of spats the couple had over the actress' insecurity, netizens have teased Vicky Jain. They warned him that such pics should not reach Ankita Lokhande.

We have to see how Ankita Lokhande reacts on the same. The actress' journye video might be shown tomorrow on the show. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande won Smart Jodi in the past.