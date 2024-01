Ankita Lokhande's shocking eviction in fourth place in Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale left everyone baffled. The actress was deemed the winner and Top 2 material but she got evicted quite early on. After Arun Mashettey's elimination, Ankita Lokhande was eliminated with Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar claiming the Top 3 spots in Bigg Boss 17. Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain and Arun Mashettey all expressed shock about Ankita's eviction in their own way. And now, Vicky Jain has cheered on Ankita with a heartfelt post.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande makes her first social media post after the grand finale; pens 'A journey to be...'

Vicky Jain posts a heartfelt note for Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17 Journey

Vicky Jain took to his social media handle and shared a heartfelt note for wifey, Ankita Lokhande. He tells Ankita that she has made all the Jains and all the Lokhandes proud with her journey inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. He lauded her for her game skills and even the way she she not give up on things. Vicky says that she was the best in everything. "I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye," he adds. Vicky shared some mushy moments from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale with Ankita in the post. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan to star in big Bollywood projects next?

Check out Vicky Jain's post for Ankita here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Jain (@realvikasjainn)

Watch this video of Ankita Lokhande here:

Ankita Lokhande becomes the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 17?

If reports are anything to go by, Ankita Lokhande charged a whopping Rs 12 lakh pay cheque per week. She stayed inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 for a full 15 weeks. Her earnings, thus as per the Filmibeat report are Rs 1.8 crore. It is said that Ankita charged Rs 1.7 lakh approximately for one day inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. Interestingly, the report claims that Ankita earned more than Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. He took a pay cheque of Rs 1.7 crore including the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Winner Munawar Faruqui reveals if Ankita Lokhande's insecurity led to the break in their friendship

Trending Now

Ankita Lokhaned's journey in Bigg Boss has been full of ups and downs. She played her game with her heart. She made relationships and even fought with her own people when she felt they went wrong. Ankita also had a tough time adjusting to playing solo while she entered with Vicky Jain. Initially, she did get insecure about Vicky's growing popularity. The husband-wife duo had loads of differences inside the house where discussions went on about divorce as well. However, Vicky's post has shut down the naysayers now. The husband-wife duo will stand by each others' side through thick and thin.