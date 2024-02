Bigg Boss 17 is still the talk of the town. The grand finale of the episode happened on January 28. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were the most talked about couple on the show. Their marriage became a joke on national television. A lot of issues happened between them as Ankita kept complaining about not getting attention from Vicky. She felt that Vicky gave attention to everyone else but not her. She was upset with it and they had many ugly fights in the house. Post the family week, we saw Vicky's mother saying many wrong things about Ankita. She said that Ankita should learn to behave with her husband. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra to feature in a music video? Viral BTS pics spark rumours

Vicky's mother also said that they were never in favour of this marriage. Salman Khan even bashed Vicky's mother for such comments. Later, we also saw Ankita getting insecure of Vicky and Mannara's relationship. They also spoke about taking a break from each other and even had a discussion about taking divorce. Now, Vicky was asked if they are taking a divorce.

Vicky Jain on divorce rumours with Ankita Lokhande

Speaking to ETimes, Vicky said that a relationship is beautiful and lasts longer when one has the liberty to express, have fun with each other and can be friends. He said that he and Ankita have been so strong in their relationship that they know no matter what happens they will stay together.

He said, "Ye itni Ek adverse situation thi which we saw in the early stages of our relationship and now how we come out of it and repair the problems, will be our main focus."

Vicky and Ankita trust each other

He added that it was a circumstantial situation and it will not happen again that he will live with 17 strangers in a house and all that happens only in Bigg Boss house. He said that they are very different in real life. He also said that everything is fine between him and Ankita and they trust each other.

He said that nobody wants to get separated or break any relationship. They know whatever happens they will be together.

Talking about the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui won the show and Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner up of the show. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and fifth position respectively.