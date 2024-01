Bigg Boss 17's recently evicted contestant Vicky Jain revealed that he is missing his wife Ankita Lokhande. He was spotted in the city, wherein he spoke his heart out with the paps about his Bigg Boss 17 journey. Vicky said that he wants Ankita to win the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Vicky said that he had an amazing journey inside the house and is very happy that people are loving him. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rohit Shetty schools Abhishek Kumar about raising hand on women, 'Not a sign of masculinity' [Watch Video]

Vicky said that he was thankful and wanted to thank everyone for all the love and support. He said he had a great time on the show and was relaxed. He said he was waiting for Ankita to come home and win the trophy. Vicky even spoke about fans of other finalists portraying negativity on social media for Ankita. Vicky said that Bigg Boss is a show where one cannot whitewash anyone’s image. He even spoke about the pressure people feel and make mistakes. Vicky said, 'Wahan se nikalne ke baad Rishtey strong rahenge'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Ankita Lokhande gets upset as husband Vicky Jain shown in negative light in her journey video; 'He's my...'

Watch Vicky Jain's video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sillybee (@sillybee013)

He even said that he is missing his wife a lot as he is used to not being with her. Vicky said that he had never stayed with his wife even before their wedding. Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is scheduled on January 28 and it will be a dhamakedaar night wherein Bollywood and TV celebs will make their presence on the show. As per rumours, Isha Malviya will be seen performing with Samarth Jurel on the show.

Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty are having tough competition in the game. Who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 17?