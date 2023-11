Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan are the friends turned foes, and their nemesis has been igniting each day. And the latest promo shows how Vicky Jain is fuming and angry over Sana for not doing her kitchen duties and sitting and having a chit chat. Vicky angrily comes and asks Sana to wash the dishes and do her kitchen duty, as he is on the cooking duty and needs some cleaned vessels. Later, in anger, Vicky refuses to give Sana food as he is on cooking duty and tells her that if she does not wash the dishes, he won’t give her food. And this leads to a heated argument between the two. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Here's all you need to know about the double evictions, wild card entries in the Salman Khan show

Sana Raees Khan strongly reacts to Vicky refusing her food and asks if he is not Bigg Boss to not give her food in the house. Later, she is seen telling Munawar Faruqui that she will not eat food in the house from now on. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 mass elimination: Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan and more contestants to be evicted?

Sana requesting 4 her bed but Vicky’s tone BAD

Bed diya (BB ka bed hai) lekin no use when she wasn’t allow to sleep even 1 day

Why Ankita possessive wife, one should let the person have space & trust in relationship(not just in #BB17 but everywhere) #SanaRaeesKhan #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/hZo3f4nK1t — Teena Singh (@SmilingTeena) November 23, 2023

Before indulging in a huge fight over kitchen duties, Sana Raees Khan refused to let Vicky Jain sleep in her double bed with Ankita Lokhande. She is given a single bed in Dimaag's room, and they won’t be able to adjust to it. And it looks like this was the basis of the fight, as Vicky and Ankita were already upset with Sana. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 to have double eliminations this week? Samarth Jurel, Navid Sole or Neil Bhatt; who will get evicted?