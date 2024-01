Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain fights over Mannara and Munawar

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain stepped into Mannara Chopra's room and inquired why she wasn't eating. Mannara explained that she didn't feel like it. Vicky probed to know if she was feeling okay. However, Ankita Lokhande overheard their conversation and instantly interrupted Vicky, pointing out that he was spending too much time with Mannara Chopra, which she deemed inappropriate.

Vicky didn't take this statement from Ankita lightly, and he retorted that even she hugged and ate with Munawar Faruqui, yet he didn't say a word. He reminded Ankita that he had given her this freedom, and hence she had no right to comment on his relations with others. Vicky then conveyed to Ankita that if she ceased talking to Munawar, he would in turn stop talking to Mannara. Check out the video below.