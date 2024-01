Bigg Boss 17's grand finale is scheduled for January 28 and it will be a star-studded affair. Well, the contestants and the celebrities will take the entertainment to a higher notch. Bigg Boss has given the top 5 finalists including Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashetty and Mannara Chopra. Recently, Vicky Jain, who was evicted recently took to Instagram to support his wife Ankita who is one of the finalists in the show. Sharing a picture with Ankita, Vicky penned a motivational note as he spoke about the resilience of their relationship. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Khanzaadi not invited by the makers? Anurag Dobhal refuses to participate?

In his post, Vicky wrote, “Through thick and thin, we’ve faced it all. Your resilience is inspiring, and I have no doubt that whatever comes our way, you’ll handle it with grace. I’m with you ❤️.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: 50 lakh cash, a luxury car? Check out what the winner might take home

Have a look at Vicky Jain's Instagram post

Ankita and Vicky were one of the most popular celebrity couples on Salman Khan's reality show who became a subject of discussion due to their constant fights on the show. Both Ankita and Vicky had rough patches in their relationship and often several questions were raised about them. The two even brought up the topic of their divorce and left everyone shocked. Vicky's mother Rajani Jain appeared on the show and their family drama grabbed a lot of attention.