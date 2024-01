Bigg Boss 17 will soon get its winner. The show will end in a few weeks. This season has been quite interesting and the recent episodes have grabbed all the attention. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most loved jodis of telly town. They entered Bigg Boss 17 together and their marriage has become the highlight. They are sometimes together and sometimes they have really ugly fights. The fights went so low that their mothers were called to the show to make them understand. Post that we did see some changes in the couple but soon the fights began again. Ankita and Vicky have been disrespecting each other and are saying mean things. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Samarth Jurel just confess he provoked Abhishek Kumar to slap him?

Ankita and Vicky's fights

Ankita is upset with Vicky not giving her time and importance. He also makes her feel that she cannot cook or handle a house. Things went so bad that Ankita had even said that she will think about this relationship once they are out. In the recent episodes, when Ankita became the captain of the house, Vicky fought with her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Falaq Naaz slams Isha Malviya's mother's statement on taking legal action against Abhishek Kumar; says 'Yahi umeed lagai...'

Another incident that has grabbed everyone's attention is Vicky Jain's flirty nature. Ankita has been insecure of Vicky's closeness to other girls. People even teased him about his closeness to Sana Raees Khan and now many have been pointing out his behaviour towards Ayesha Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's PR spread false stories on Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt? 'Wo Couple ki team ne...'

Vicky sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan

A video has gone viral where we see Vicky flirting with Ayesha and that went a bit low. In the garden area, we see Vicky sleeping while Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan were also lazying around. Ankita was seen talking to Munawar. Soon, Vicky starts singing 'Bheege honth tere' song looking at Ayesha and she says that she wore a sleevless dress today.

Vicky then said that that is why he is singing this song. Isha was shocked to hear that and even told him what is he even saying. Ayesha also got shocked and called Ankita. Ankita questioned Vicky what dirty is he speaking. She asked Isha to tell her the truth while Ayesha said that it was just a joke.

Isha told her the whole situation and Ayesha told Vicky to stop Ankita as even her name is involved in this which will look bad.

Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now.