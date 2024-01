Bigg Boss 17: The marriage of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has become a hot topic of discussion on the controversial reality show. Prior to Bigg Boss 17, they were considered as an ideal couple. However, since viewers have witnessed their numerous nasty fights, everyone thinks that their marriage may not survive for long. The makers of Bigg Boss 17 have now released another promo where Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are once again seen fighting with each other. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Kushal Tandon, Nia Sharma and Top 10 TV stars with most expensive homes

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande yet again gets insecure of Mannara and Vicky's closeness

In the promo, one can see Ankita Lokhande telling Vicky Jain that he doesn't have compassion for their marriage. Vicky Jain gets annoyed and asks what she exactly wants. He questions Ankita's closeness with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui and says that when she used to hang out with the Lock Upp season 1 winner holding his hands, he should have raised questions on the bond. Vicky asks Ankita how her bond with Munawar should be considered pure, but his association with Mannara is always questioned by her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Amidst Vicky Jain's mom targeting Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister extends support to her

Ankita gets irritated with Vicky's constant talks and asks him to leave her alone. Vicky then threatens Ankita not to provoke him, otherwise, he would reveal things that are not meant for the show. Vicky promises Ankita that he will never talk or sit besides her from now on. Check out the video below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana reveals that Sushant Singh Rajput's family and father still stay in touch with the actress

