Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain is now facing massive criticism for touching Ayesha Khan inappropriately in the show. In the video, you can see how Vicky is getting touchy with Ayesha Khan, which left her a tad bit uncomfortable, and her body language immediately changed. While Vicky didn’t realise that he was touching Ayesha Khan without her consent, he may not have had bad intentions, but his actions speak otherwise. Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky, is facing massive trolling for this toxic behaviour.

Ayesha Khan highlights to Ankita Lokhande that this quality lacks in Vicky Jain as a husband, to which the actress agrees.

Good Ayesha discussed this with Ankita Ankita is clear about herself and confident ??#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/JCbHSfA5Gn — Teena Singh (@SmilingTeena) December 21, 2023

In the latest episode, fans witness how the difference between Ankita and Vicky has been increasing day after day. Ankita even asks Vicky to get a divorce and says she will be going home with him. In the conversation with Ankita, Vicky is seen complaining about Vicky to Ayesha and, saying that he lacks the caring and attention qualities that she needs the most. Ankita and Vicky's marriage has been going kaput ever since they made an entry into the house.