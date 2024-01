Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage has deteriorated with each passing day. Every day, they are seen fighting over some or the other issue. The recent Weekend K Vaar hosted by Karan Johar saw Vicky being slammed for not taking a stand for his wife, Ankita. While viewers thought Vicky would feel apologetic, he once again blames his wife for portraying him negatively on national Television. Check out the video below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: The final race of winning the trophy will be between Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande?

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's casual attitude towards wife Ankita Lokhande

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17's Weekend K Vaar, host Karan Johar slammed Vicky Jain for not asking about the conversation which took place between Ankita Lokhande and his mother in The Archive room. Ankita requested Karan not to mention about the incident. Although Karan Johar adhered to Ankita's request, the damage was already done. Vicky sternly asked Ankita to tell him what exactly happened.

Ankita then revealed that how his father called her mother and asked if you too use to assault your husband the way your daughter had to my son. Ankita also stated that Vicky's father also said, 'Tumhari aukaat kya hai' to her mother. While viewers thought Vicky will be emotional after hearing Ankita's words, he surprisingly put the entire blame on his wife and stated that because of her this mess has been created. He said that he knew this would be the consequence and reminded how he would often request her to be careful of her tone and actions. Check out the video below.

Vicky's father did not only said "aap apne pati ko bhi aise marti thi kya" but also "aapki aukat kya hai" and many more harsh things to a woman who just lost her husband. This is cruelty and absurdity. I'm so irritated with Vicky's family drama !!#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/G6VY3MHcV2 — ???? ? (@lomlrubi) January 14, 2024

As soon as the video went viral, social media users slammed Vicky Jain for being in sensitive towards wife Ankita Lokhande. Check out the reaction below.

In a recent released promo, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande once again had a massive fight where the latter angrily says she wants to end things. It is stated that, the entire house has been nominated for this week.