Vicky Jain's mother is being strongly criticised after she bashed Ankita Lokhande for not taking her and her son Vicky Jain into the house and blamed her for their fights. The netizens called her a typical Saas, as she conveniently put the blame on Bahu Ankita. And now this video of Ankita's mother-in-law is going viral before her entrance into the house. She is seen talking to the media about entering the house and happily telling them that both her son and daughter-in-law are playing good, and the rest she will speak inside the house. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Watch the video of Vicky's Jain mom happily praising bahu Ankita ad son Vicky before the entrance in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nisha Shah (@lokhandeeankita_fan)

This video has brought a lot of trolling to Vicky Jain's mom, where there are several comments on her calling her Lalita Pawar, the famous villain character. Vicky Joan's mom became the talk of the town after her entry in the show for her unbiasedness with Ankita compared to her son Vicky.

Special spoon feeding session !!#AnkitaLokhande 's saas is big red flag. Typical Indian families where groom side's has upper hand over bride's side.#BiggBoss17 #VickyJain #BB17 pic.twitter.com/zitQZ2Wrlt — #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) November 26, 2023

#BiggBoss17 PROMO : #VickyJain Mother Said #AnkitaLokhande " PAAV MARE, CHAAPAL FEKI:

I don’t like Ankita it’s clear my frinds can’t force her on me please ??

If u think it’s cos of Ssr I hate her then yes bye !! pic.twitter.com/Tjz5IJNVVv — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) November 25, 2023

Conservative mindsets of "In Laws" at times is the reason why Women suffer alot Emotionallynn "#VickyJain ne #AnkitaLokhande ko chooth di"?? Why do women still need husband's "Chooth" (Permission) for their own things??#BiggBoss17 OUR PRIDE ANKITApic.twitter.com/WknFJkdna2 — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 26, 2023

Ankita and Vicky have got a lot of clarity after the counselling by both mothers. #VickyJain's mother sahi bol rahe thi & jada bhi bol rahe thi ?#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/xKy6oKK3FS — BiggBoss 24x7 (@BB24x7_) November 26, 2023