Bigg Boss 17’s most popular contestant Ankita Lokhande bared her heart out in the show. Her personal life came out in picnic from good bad and ugly. The actress is accepting everything with a broad smile. Ankita Lokhande's in-laws have been her guiding force she always said but when she came on national television it looked all the opposite. Vicky Jain’s mother Ranjana Jain came out as an orthodox and typical mother-in-law and faced a lot of backlash for her actions on the show. And even now the latest video of Vicky Jain’s mother ahead of Bigg Boss 17 finale is going viral on the internet. In the video, her expression over being asked if she is rooting for Ankita’s win is grabbing a lot of attention. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 finale: Isha Malviya didn’t want to break up with Abhishek Kumar; talks about how she overcame it

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande's mother in law making an insecure face when asked if she expects her bahu to win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Fanpage ? (@ankitalokhandee17)

Vicky Jain’s mom looks unhappy with her son being evicted and says,” Ab beta nahi hai toh bahu ko hi support kar rahe hai”. This statement from Vicky’s mom is bringing her a lot of trolling once again. One user commented,"She is so obsessed with bikky". Another user said, "Aunty kabhi nahi sudhrengi". One more user said, "Aunty apke words and expressions match nahn horahe hn". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner is already fixed? Anurag Dobhal makes shocking claims

Vicky Jain tells wife Ankita Lokhande he is with her no matter what.

Meanwhile, Vicky is playing the role of a doting husband and is showing his full support to wife Ankita and insists all the fans make her the winner of the show.

Watch the video of Ankita and Vicky