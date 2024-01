In the family week of Bigg Boss 17, the first two guests to enter the house were Ankita Lokhande's mother and Vicky Jain's mother. A lot has transpired between real-life husband wife Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as fans have only witnessed these two fighting inside the house. As Ankita Lokhande's mother entered Bigg Boss 17 house, she sat down with both of them and gave them some advice on how to behave. Vicky Jain's mother spoke to Ankita Lokhande and recalled the episode where the actress kicked her husband. Ankita's mother-in-law revealed that her husband (Ankita's father-in-law) immediately called actress' mother to complain about Ankita's behaviour toward Vicky Jain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: VJ Andy strongly reacts to Ankita Lokhande's in-laws calling up her mom to complain; 'Classic lets blame ladki wale attitude'

Vicky Jain's mother reacts to viral promo video with Ankita Lokhande

Now, as Vicky Jain's mother is outside the house, she gave a reaction to the viral video. In a conversation with TellyTalk, she said that it is justified of her husband to call Ankita's mother as she is answerable. 'Wo toh unhone sahi bola, aur bolna hi padegana. Jab beti unki maregi toh maa se hi pucha jayega na,' is what Vicky Jain's mother told the portal when asked about the viral video. To the portal, Ankita's mother-in-law also shared that the actress needs to change her tone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

After the promo video of Vicky Jain's mother confronting Ankita Lokhande went viral, a lot of netizens jumped in to support the actress. In the promo video, fans see that Vicky Jain's mother states that his father called up Ankita's mother and asked if she used to kick her husband like Ankita did to Vicky. The actress got agitated and requested her mother-in-law to not involve her parents as her father has just passed away. The promo has gone viral on social media with many commenting against Vicky Jain's mother.

Check out the viral Bigg Boss 17 promo video below:

Whether u support her or not but everyone must agree that Ankita actually deserves much better in life❤️

She gave Shoulder to her father's Bier just 3 months back.

You can feel the pain in her voice after hearing this from her " SAAS " ??#AnkitaLokhande • #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/h0wBfk7qoK — 【?????】 (@ardently_elite) January 9, 2024

It remains to be seen how the dynamics between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain change after the exit of their mothers.