Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's relationship has been getting worse day after day. And this is leaving their fans to speculate that they both might get divorced after their exit from the house. The latest is that Vicky Jain's mom is going to make an entry in the show to support her son. The video of Vicky's mom has been creating quite a stir where she openly declares of coming to the show for her son and will be with him throughout her presence. The netizens are now claiming that after Vicky Jain's mom's entry into the house, the divorce between Ankita and Vicky is confirmed as they believe she will strongly create a difference between them.

Watch the video of Vicky Jain's mom as she is all set to make her entry in the show to support her Raja Beta

Along with Vicky Jain's mother, Ankita Lokhande's mom will also make her entry, and in the promo, she was seen taking a strong stand for her daughter and called her an independent woman. Fans cannot wait to see the family drama that will unfold in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, fans witnessed how Ankita chose Munawar over hubby Vicky Jain and called him faltu which left him agitated and how. The finale of the show will be on January 28, and till now Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are considered as winners. It will be interesting to see who will lift the trophy?

Watch the video of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande fight