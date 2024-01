Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother made her second appearance in the house and once again she proved that she has the typical thought of Raja Beta can never be wrong. After Vicky's mom entered the house, she made some shocking revelations that left Ankita Lokhande and her fans stunned, from calling her mom after their ugly fights to expressing their unhappiness over their marriage. And now that Ranjana Jain is out of the house she spoke about Ankita taking late actor and her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's name in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's special clause in contract gets exposed; Mannara Chopra, Tehelka and others retaliate

After coming out of the house, Vicky's mom was asked about her reaction to her bahu Ankita talking about Sushant, to which she alleged gaining sympathy from the late actor's name. In an interview, she reportedly said," Sympathy jata rahi hai aisa lagta hai Ankita apne liye. Sushant ko kya padha hai, vo to chala hi gaya hai bechara. Wo tha jabhi bator ke le gaya, kitne achchhe achchhe kaam kiye usne." Also Read - Divya Agarwal to Tejasswi Prakash: Popular TV celebs who bought lavish homes

The REGRESSIVE mentality of #VickyJain 's family doesn't shock me!! What I found really INHUMANE is calling #AnkitaLokhande 's mother to ask if she used to hit her husband, knowing that he's no more!! & talking about it with such PRIDE????#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/xTq4YfmDKJ — Ashraf Khan. mr x (@Mrx44765976) January 9, 2024

Ankita Lokhande’s mom too reacts to her daughter taking Sushant Singh Rajput’s name in the house

Ankita Lokhande’s mom defended her daughter and said how it’s okay for her to speak about Sushant as she was connected with him for a long time. Fans are hailing her mom as the big green flag.

Vicky Jain’s mom even strongly expressed her disappointment over the actress hitting her husband Vicky in the house and mentioned that Indian wives often consider their husbands as ‘Devta’. Well, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s ugly spats in the house are making fans claim they might part ways soon.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fight