Bigg Boss 17 has been a lot about the married life of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. With the game not being played in traditional format, relationships have been discussed throughout the season. Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain made some explosive comments in her media interviews. She said that when her husband saw the scene where Ankita lifted a shoe for Vicky, he apparently called Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana Phadnis and asked her if she did the same with her late husband. Given that the actress lost her dad some months back, netizens found it in poor taste. Salman Khan spared no words to call her out on Weekend Ka Vaar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Vicky Jain gets evicted? These are the winner, first and second runner up this season?

Salman Khan blasts Ranjana Jain On Weekend Ka Vaar

On Weekend Ka Vaar, the sister-in-law of Vicky Jain, Reshu who is married to his elder brother Vishal was there. When Salman Khan asked her why did Ranjana Jain skip it, she said her mother-in-law was unwell and fasting. Salman Khan taunted her and said her talks quite fast when she is in front of the media. He also told her that Vicky Jain's family is not popular outside of Bilaspur however Ankita Lokhande is a known name. He said every child in India knows who is Ankita Lokhande. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra cries inconsolably after being linked with Vicky Jain and called Ankita Lokhande’s sautan; says ‘Muje ghar jaana hai’

He also told her that she had been getting offers for the show since a long time. But Ankita Lokhande only took part now with her husband. Salman Khan said she came only with Vicky Jain. He also addressed Ranjana Jain's comment that marrying an actress is a high-maintenance endeavour and Vicky has to tolerate too many tantrums. He said her tantrums looked bigger than Ankita's. He also advised Ranjana Jain to not get swayed by what distant relatives told her about what is happening on the show.

Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar got netizens upset. Many said makers white-washed the image of Ankita Lokhande just to make her the winner. Her behaviour on the show has not been exemplary.