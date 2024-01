Bigg Boss 17 fans are now seeing Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain in the house. As per fans, it looks like she is going to give tough competition to Tina Datta's mother. Ranjana Jain has come inside and impressed people with some of her humorous lines. She also told Ankita Lokhande that the family did not like some of the things she said to Vicky Jain on the show. Many viewers have found her somewhat dominating. They said it is obvious that Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana Phadnis does not want to harm her daughter's marriage. Vicky Jain also said that he is worried that his folks will be shown in a bad light. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey, wife Malak break down over miscarriage; netizens say 'They both are so strong' [Check Reactions]

Bigg Boss 17: Ranjana Jain compared to Usha Nadkarni's Savita Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta

Now, a handle has compared Ranjana Jain with the character of Savita Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta. The comparison has made people crack up. But many have said that Ankita Lokhande is no real life Archana. Pavitra Rishta remains one of the most iconic TV shows till date. Sushant Singh Rajput and she met on the sets and fell in love. The couple stayed together for six to seven years before he decided to exit the relationship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui was in a relationship with Ayesha Khan only for physical pleasures? Model breaks down in front of Ankita Lokhande [Watch Video]

Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana said that she is upset seeing that her people have used her pic with the likes of Kokila Modi. She said she is not like that in person. It seems the couple have to explain a lot of things after the season.