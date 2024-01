Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's wedding was one of the grandest events. They had a big-fat Indian wedding and their pictures ruled social media for days. Now the couple is in Bigg Boss 17 house. They are making it to the headlines almost every day because of their constant fights. Ankita and Vicky are arguing over anything and everything. The Pavitra Rishta actress has been constantly complaining about Vicky Jain's lack of attention towards her. He, on the other hand, has been fighting with Ankita over her tone and more. There have been big fights leading to divorce talks. In the family week, Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law entered the house. She spoke to Ankita Lokhande and questioned her over her behaviour. Now, outside the house, Vicky Jain's mother has been speaking about his marriage with Ankita. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage won't survive after the show, feels THIS ex-contestant

Vicky Jain's mother makes a shocking revelation

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky's mother made a shocking revelation. She said that the family was not in support of his wedding to Ankita. She added that Vicky has gotten into it and now he is the one who has to take the responsibility. She said that the family isn't saying anything to Vicky Jain despite watching whatever is happening in Bigg Boss 17. She showed confidence that Vicky Jain will take charge of the relationship with Ankita Lokhande and set everything right. In Hindi, she said, "Dekho Ankita se shaadi Vicky ne hi ki hai. Humlog toh koi support mei the nahi. Haina, Vicky ne ki hai. Abb voh nibhane tayaar hai, humlog ko kuch lena dena nahi hai." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mom reacts to viral video of confronting Ankita Lokhande; 'Beti unki maaregi toh Maa se...'

Here's a video of Vicky Jain's mom from Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain's mother confronts Ankita Lokhande

When inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Vicky Jain's mother spoke to Ankita Lokhande about the episode in which she kicked him. She revealed that Ankita's father-in-law called up actress' mother to complain and questioned her if she treated her husband the same way. Ankita got all defensive and asked her mother-in-law to not talk to drag her mother into it. She said her father has just passed away and contacting her mother is not right. Ankita Lokhande's mother also entered Bigg Boss 17 house and gave relationship advice to the couple.