Bigg Boss 17 saw a rather heated Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan had some questions for the family members of the contestants. Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana Phadnis was there. On the other hand, Vicky Jain's family was represented by Reshu Jain, who is the sister-in-law of the businessman. She is married to his brother Vishal Jain. The lady spoke about the comments made by Ranjana Jain, the mother-in-law of the actress. Salman Khan asked her if the Jain family was against Ankita Lokhande coming into their home as a daughter-in-law. Ankita Lokhande's Bhabhi cleared quite a few queries on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Andy Kumar shares a video of Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya calling Mannara Chopra 'Illegitimate child'; calls it bullying

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain if he has feelings for Mannara Chopra; latter says 'Tumne acche rishte ki band baja di hai'

Bigg Boss 17: Reshu Jain clears the air on the inter-caste comment

Reshu Jain it was an inter-caste marriage, and not one arranged by the Jain family. However, she said that the family did not object to Vicky Jain's choice of a life partner. They said they were supportive of his choices in life. It seems Vandana Phadnis did not know that Ranjana Jain had made this comment on a public domain. Reshu Jain clarified that the Jain family happily welcomed Ankita Lokhande home. Ankita Lokhande's mom said the whole family travelled to Bilaspur for the Roka ceremony and they got a warm welcome. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and others fight for the trophy; here's how much prize money the winner will take home

Trending Now

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan questions the investment comment of Ranjana Jain

Ranjana Jain also said that Ankita Lokhande was an investment for Vicky Jain. This statement infuriated many on social media. Vicky Jain also said that he had been bearing her expenses. Salman Khan told Reshu Jain that he was her husband, and in a way, he was responsible for looking after her financially and emotionally. Salman Khan said that Ankita Lokhande too earned some money being a successful actress.

He highlighted that she had been apologizing to her husband for the past few days. Reshu Jain said if she was in her place she would not have done the same. Ankita Lokhande's mother said that her daughter is scared to lose relationships which is why she does the same.