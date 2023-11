Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel are grabbing a lot of attention with their love triangle. Isha Malviya is currently dating Samarth Jurel while she was in a relationship with Abhishek Kumar in the past. Samarth entered the show as a wildcard contestant and created quite a bit of drama. Abhishek Kumar had an emotional breakdown as he still likes Isha. However, there is new twist in tale. In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel were seen having a candid conversation about Isha Malviya. They discussed how Samarth is not serious about Isha while Abhishek shared that Isha used to lie to him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan talks about Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt's eviction for breaking the show's contract; will they have to leave?

Over this, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vishal Kotian has shared his opinion. Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Vishal Kotian commented that these two guys who claimed to be madly in love with Isha who is just 19 years old are character shaming her. He shared that this could be the reason why the TRP ratings of Bigg Boss 17 are dropping by the day. Even on social media, many Bigg Boss 17 followers shared the video of Samarth and Abhishek that went viral on entertainment news calling it 'disgusting'.

Check out Vishal Kotian's post below:

Saw 2 guys character shaming a 19 ur old gal on national television.Both acted to be madly in love with her.

One says m not serious n the other has moved on in 2days n fallen for someone else. No wonder the ratings of @BiggBoss is falling by the day@EndemolShineIND @JioCinema — Vishal Kotian (@Vishalkkotian) November 2, 2023

Check out Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's video below:

Samarth- "I'm not serious about Isha."

BRO ARE YOU FR?? Although I don't like Isha and she lies alot, but the way Abhishek & Samarth were talking about her was DISGUSTING.#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/sSz6dGi80S — Rahul⚡ (@TheBiggBossDude) November 2, 2023

Check out a Bigg Boss 17 video below:

In today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Isha Malviya will get schooled by the host for her behaviour in the house. Salman Khan will state that she has revealed her personal life on national television and is enjoying all the attention she is receiving from both the boys. But he warned her that industry is small and it can have an impact. He also stated that all three of them are looking like fools on the show. Do you agree?