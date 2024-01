Bigg Boss 17 has got everyone talking. A lot of discussion takes place around Salman Khan's show. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most popular celebrities who are a part of Bigg Boss 17. The husband and wife entered the show together and are trying to play the game. But the constant fights between them are gaining them maximum footage. Ankita and Vicky have had many fights inside the house, to a degree where the actress has also kicked her husband, hit him with pillows and more. In the family week, we see Vicky Jain's mother entering the house and having a conversation with Ankita Lokhande about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey weeps bitterly as wife Malak reveals about her miscarriage? Here is what we know

In the new promo video of Bigg Boss 17, we see that Vicky Jain's mother confronts Ankita Lokhande over her act of kicking her son. She says that Vicky Jain's father instantly called up Ankita Lokhande's mother questioning over her behaviour and asking if she hit her husband the same way her daughter is doing. To this, Ankita Lokhande expressed displeasure. She asked her mother-in-law to not call up her mother for her acts, especially because she has just lost her father. Netizens are reacting strongly to Vicky Jain's parents' reaction. VJ Andy too took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share his opinion on the same. He wrote that it is a 'classic lets blame ladki wale attitude' and mentioned why did Vicky Jain's mother didn't ask her son about his action. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and others' family members asked to evict one from nominated contestants?

I just rewatched #BiggBoss17 Promo: #VickyJain mom called #AnkitaLokhande mom and asked if she kicked her dead husband?

Classic lets blame ladki wale attitude. Why didn't she ask her son about what's caused the reaction?

But wait he’s perfect right? — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 9, 2024

Ohhh bhai ???The end of Vicky manara hashtag before it started Patang ki dor kat gayi ? This girl is yours till you are with her one nomination n look at her language ?#AnkitaLokhande #VickyJain #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/8yH70F7KiW — TINCHI (@AartiM18) January 8, 2024

While all of this happened, Vicky Jain's mother also got some entertainment in the house. She added the touch of Shayari and had fun with the housemates. Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita Lokhande's mother could also be seen in the kitchen area cooking for all. Some light-hearted moments were also shared between all.