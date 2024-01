Fans of Bigg Boss 17 are looking forward to the grand finale. Isha Malviya was the last contestant to be out of the show. We saw how Abhishek Kumar shed buckets as she was told to leave Salman Khan's show. The top five of the show have been assumed to be Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Mannara Chopra. But it looks like Vicky Jain might have to bid adieu to the show. There are chances that Hyderabadi YouTuber Arun Mashettey might replace him in the top five. As per voting trends, a large number of votes are coming in for Arun on the show.

Bigg Boss 17 Voting: Will makers oust Vicky Jain from the top five?

The city of Hyderabad has geared up to vote for Arun Mashettey on the show. Also, unlike Vicky Jain he came on the show because of his own merit. Of course, Vicky Jain has contributed a lot more to Bigg Boss 17 than Arun Mashettey. But there are many who feel that the gamer from Hyderabad was the true underdog of the season. Unlike others, he did not do any sympathy drama on the show. Fans got a shock when they got to know about how his wife Malak suffered a miscarriage when he was inside.

Bigg Boss 17: Voting trends flood social media

A section of fans want him in the grand finale. Neutral Bigg Boss fans are fed up of the marital drama dished out by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on the show. Munawar Faruqui got immense footage due to his troubled relationships with Nazila Sitaishi and Ayesha Khan. Abhishek Kumar's main game centred around Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Arun Mashettey did not have any such content on the show.

The votes for Ankita Lokhande might get divided if Vicky Jain is also in the top two. The actress is a contender for top three of the show. It seems Munawar Faruqui is the clear leader for the top spot ahead of everyone else.