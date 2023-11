In today's weekend ka vaar, you see Salman Khan clarifying with Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt for breaching the contract, where they both claim they didn't really speak but participated in the show and just addressed the rumours in the news. Later, Abhishek Kumar also reveals that he spoke to Isha Malviya before entering the show and insisted that she shouldn't talk about their past. Salman even mocks them as their personal live is all out in open. Also Read - Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, Karan Singh Grover-Jennifer Winget and more short lived relationships, marriages of TV stars

King makes a smashing entry in the show where he plays the dil ka darwza game, where Isha Malviya targets Munawar Faruqui for fluctuating his behaviour towards her. Later, h he clarifies that he expected this from Isha as he nominated her, and he maintained her distance after she played the game between both Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Salman Khan also agrees with her. Abhishek targets Tehelka and Arun, and later you see both of them gang up against him. Manasvi Mamgai gets shift from the show. Salman Khan praises her participation in the show.

Isha is seen venting after getting schooled by Salman Khan. Later, Samarth Jurel convinces her, and they are seen getting physical. On the other hand, you see Tehelka plans to get into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar. He asks Arun Mashetty about the compensation for getting into a brawl. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.