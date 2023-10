Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 and like every season, the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, are special. The Tiger 3 star will this time appear on Friday and Saturday to handover a report card to the contestants. He appreciates those who have done well while slams and guides those who are on wrong track. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar would be in the spotlight. We will also see the Khan-tastic trio of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan on the stage. Here's what you can expect from this Weekend Ka Vaar. Read on. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's modus operandi to win reality show exposed

Salman Khan to intervene in Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's drama

In the latest promos of Bigg Boss 17, we first see Salman Khan picking on Abhishek Kumar. The latter is under the spotlight because of his behaviour towards Mannara Chopra. Abhishek Kumar tried to trigger Mannara Chopra by comparing her looks to that of Parineeti Chopra. Mannara is Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra's cousin. A fight took place as Mannara has clearly mentioned in the past that she does not want to discuss about her family inside the big house. Salman Khan slams Abhishek Kumar for his antics. Later, we see Salman Khan discussing Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's relationship. Of late, Vicky Jain has been very irritated with Ankita and has made some mean comments too. It is all over entertainment news. Salman Khan discusses the same and questions Vicky Jain about the comments made. Ankita Lokhande is in tears and says that she is scared to talk about anything with Vicky as he only blames her.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo below

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan's comedy moments

Apart from this high-voltage drama, we shall also see some fun moments. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are going to join Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17 house to discuss all the drama that is unfolding on the show. Of course, with the Khan brothers being under one roof, a lot of comedy is expected to take place. Whenever Sohail, Arbaaz and Salman Khan have appeared together, they have been a laugh riot.

Here's a video of Bigg Boss 17:

Wild Card entries

Meanwhile, time has also arrived to welcome the wildcard entries. Udaariyaan actor Samarth Jurel is going to enter the house and it is expected that his entry will agitate Abhishek Kumar. Samarth claims that he is in a relationship with Isha Malviya. Manasvi Mamgai is also a wild card contestant.