With so much drama unfolding in the Bigg Boss 17 house, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan are all the more entertaining. Over the second week of Bigg Boss 17, major fights and arguments have taken place inside the house. Fans have already chosen their favourite contestants and fan wars have began on social media. Now it is time for second weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan. This week, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship remained the talking point and over the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan is going to broach the topic.

Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan exposes Vicky Jain's game

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, we see that Salman Khan pulls up Abhishek Kumar for triggering Mannara Chopra by comparing her to Parineeti Chopra. Salman Khan slams Abhishek Kumar for his behaviour and says that he would be trashed in outer world for his behaviour. Then, Salman Khan talks about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. He states that Ankita has always played a lead in TV shows, however, inside the house, she is losing her individuality. Salman Khan then reveals that Vicky Jain asked Khanzaadi to fight with Ankita Lokhande. The latter is in tears as she gets to hear this and is speechless. He then tries to defend himself saying that he was just joking but Salman Khan cuts him in between. It looks like Salman Khan is in no mood to spare anyone this time.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

In tomorrow's episode, we shall see two wildcard contestants entering the Bigg Boss 17 house. Both of them are expected to bring a major dhamaka inside the house. The contestants are still getting used to the house and these two wildcard entries are already here to shaken them up. It's already all over entertainment news.

