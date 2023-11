Bigg Boss 17: In the coming Weekend Ka Vaar viewers are going to witness the angry side of Salman Khan all over again. And this time, the Tiger 3 will be seen lambasting Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain for using housemates as puppets. The superstar angrily labels Munawar and Vicky as puppeteers. The Khabri took to its X account and revealed that Salman fired Vicky and Munawar for not creating a genuine bond and urged them to focus on building authentic relationships. And now fans are wondering if this class taken by Salman Khan will make Munawar and Vicky change their game plan. While Munawar fans scream biased and they feel its all because of Anjali Arora's entry in the weekend ka vaar. And the makers want the TRP from it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anjali Arora to enter as a wildcard? Will Munawar Faruqui get EXPOSED by his Lock Upp BFF

#SalmanKhan blasts on #MunawarFaruqui and #VickyJain During a task labeled as a 'puppeteer' activity on the show, Salman remarks that Munawar and Vicky have been executing their game plans with strategic precision, turning their fellow housemates into puppets. He emphasizes… — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 23, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Anjali Arora is to make a wild card entry in the house, and netizens are wondering how Munawar will react to seeing her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain refuses to give Sana Rees Khan food after their heated argument over kitchen duties [Watch video]

With RUMOURS of #AnjaliArora 's wildcard entry in #BiggBoss17 , Throwback video of #AnkitaLokhande calling #MunawarFaruqui & her Bond as "Pavitra Rishta" comes to my mind!! It'll be INTERESTING to see them all in #BB17 !!?#Munjali fans still there???pic.twitter.com/4bgPzMMigB — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 23, 2023

We said this yesterday and today we already got the news of #SalmanKhan bashing #MunawarFaruqui, #AnjaliArora entry. More dirty games of the makers to target #Munawar is on the way. It’s now #MunawarFaruqui Vs All Contestants+Makers. We say, bring it on, are you ready #MKJW? https://t.co/y3HHBYBPlJ — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) November 23, 2023

Anjali and Munawar shared a good bond inin fact, their love angle was believed by fans, and they started the hashtag of their names, Munjali, but later both Munna and Anjali maintained they were good friends. And now this entry by Anjali will fake the dynamics of Munawar’s game. It will be an interesting watch.