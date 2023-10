Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show began on October 15 and is getting all the love from the audience. It’s almost been a week to the show and now, the most awaited episode of the show will begin. Yes, we are talking about the weekend ka vaar episode with host Salman Khan. Many of the viewers of the show, watch it just to see Salman Khan’s verdict on the contestants. He always gives his views on the weekend ka vaar which helps the viewers and the contestants get a proper angle of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya says he wants more TV celebs and NOT YouTubers on the show after Ankita Lokhande’s fight with Khanzaadi

It is Saturday and we will see Salman Khan giving his opinion about the first week of Bigg Boss 17. The promo of the weekend ka vaar has released. This weekend we will see Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon coming to Bigg Boss 17 to promote their upcoming film, Ganapath. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Shraddha Arya reviews BFF Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's game; calls them naive and cute

Kangana Ranaut joins Salman Khan

They also play some fun games with Salman Khan related to Bigg Boss and dance on their song from Ganapath. Kangana Ranaut also graces the weekend ka vaar to promote her film Tejas. Kangana meeting Salman will be an interesting story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky or Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, fans pick their favourite couple [Poll Results]

Trending Now

Salman slams Isha Malviya

Later, we see Salman Khan speaking to the contestants. He is seen lashing out at Isha Malviya first. He reminds Isha of how she accused Abhishek Kumar of physical violence during the grand premiere and later was even ready to share the room with him.

He asked her if she even knew that it was a serious allegation that she made on the first day itself. Salman further mentioned that Isha calls Mannara Chopra as self-obsessed but right now, Isha is the most self-obsessed person in Bigg Boss 17.

Take a look at the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17

For the unversed, Isha and Abhishek were reportedly dating each other while they were working together in Udaariyaan. However, they had an ugly breakup and we saw them fighting on the first day of Bigg Boss 17.

A look at the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo

They even fought in front of Salman Khan and later in the house as well. However, within no time, Isha formed a bond with Abhishek. She was asked by Bigg Boss as well if she wants Abhishek in the Dil house and she said yes. Even netizens are not happy with this fakeness Isha has been portraying inside the house.