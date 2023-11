Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan are getting intense all thanks to the drama unfolding inside the house. This week was a heavy one as wildcard contestant Samarth Jurel marked his entry and left everyone shaken. He is Isha Malviya's current boyfriend while her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is also inside the house. There was a major showdown between Samarth and Abhishek. On the other hand, Isha simply refused to accept her relationship with Samarth. Now, over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is going to school Isha Malviya over the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel tells Abhishek Kumar that he is not serious about Isha Malviya; is the relationship over?

Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan schools Isha and says that she is having fun as she is receiving attention, however, the industry is quite small and all of this can have an adverse effect on her. She has literally exposed her entire life on national Television. He said that there was no need for her to lie about her relationship with Samarth and that he would never be able to trust her in the future. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra calls KhanZaadi a b***h during their fight; netizens slam 'fake cuteness'

Salman Khan's advice to Samarth Jurel

Further, Salman Khan gave an advice to Samarth Jurel by stating that one should not sit on the dinning table where respect is not served. He also went on to state that Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are looking like fools on national television because of all the drama. The video is up on entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh reveals parents didn't want him on the Salman Khan show; hopes to participate next year

Check out Bigg Boss 17 video below:

Here's a video of Bigg Boss 17 BTS

Bigg Boss 17 recap

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17 we saw Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel getting chatty with each other and discussing Isha Malviya. Samarth stated that he is not serious about Isha. Abhishek opened up about the past and shared details of their relationship.

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we shall also see the host slamming Vicky Jain for flouting Bigg Boss' contract. He called up Neil Bhatt before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house and that is against the rules. Neil Bhatt's team issued a clarification that the he received a call from Vicky Jain but not strategy was made.