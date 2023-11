Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed all the attention of the viewers. The show is the hot topic currently on social media. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants of Bigg Boss this year. Recently, in the episodes, we saw Bigg Boss talking to Neil Bhatt in the therapy room. He told Neil that he feels Vicky has met some of the contestants before Bigg Boss and made strategies. This became a big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan SCHOOLS Isha Malviya for lying about her relationship; has THIS advice for Samarth Jurel

Neil said that he does not know about strategies but Vicky had called him up before entering the show. This is a breach of the contract the contestants sign with the makers of Bigg Boss. Now, during the weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan will be taking up this point. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel tells Abhishek Kumar that he is not serious about Isha Malviya; is the relationship over?

Salman Khan questions Vicky for speaking to Neil before Bigg Boss 17

He told the contestants that they had all signed the contract with the makers of Bigg Boss before entering the show. He mentioned that the terms and conditions were clearly mentioned in the contract and asked the contestants how many of them have followed it. He asked them who spoke to whom before entering Bigg Boss 17 and broke the contract. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra calls KhanZaadi a b***h during their fight; netizens slam 'fake cuteness'

Trending Now

Vicky Jain confessed that he had called Neil Bhatt two days before entering. Salman Khan then asks Ankita if she knew Vicky spoke to Neil. Ankita says that she came to know about it later. Salman says that if she knew then she should know what it means.

Salman Khan to eliminate Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt?

He then asks Sana Raees Khan what does this mean. Sana tells him that the makers of Bigg Boss have the right to remove Neil and Vicky from the show and cancel further participation on Bigg Boss. Will Salman Khan announce Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt's eviction for breaking the contract?

Take a look at the Bigg Boss promo here:

It will be interesting to see how Salman Khan will handle this and what punishment will Vicky and Neil get. In the weekend ka vaar, we will also see that Salman will bash Isha Malviya for lying about her relationship with Samarth and asks her how will Samarth trust her now.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

He also tells Samarth that he would have come on the show if he was in his place. Salman then tells them that they both have exposed their life and are looking like fools on the show.