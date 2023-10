Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show has not begun yet but it is already the hot topic on social media. The promos of Bigg Boss 17 released and fans are happy to know about the new theme of the show. As per the promo, the contestants will be sorted in terms of Dil, Dimaag and Dum. The show will begin from October 15. Before we begin with the news season of Bigg Boss, here’s looking back at Bigg Boss season 5. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 17, being on Salman Khan show made these celebs rich and famous

Bigg Boss 5 was hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Juhi Parmar was the winner of the show. Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Akashdeep Saigal was also a part of the show. However, the actor had an ugly spat with host Salman Khan in the show.

Akashdeep Saigal Vs Salman Khan

Their fight was a huge controversy on the show that time. Since then, Akashdeep has said that he did not get any work in the industry. He accused Salman Khan of destroying his career because of the fight. He had said that Salman Khan had hired a PR manager to destroy his image in the industry.

Later, after a few years Akashdeep Saigal once again spoke about Salman Khan. He spoke to the Times Of India and said that he has moved on from the fight now but is not sure if Salman Khan has moved one.

He said, “I never hired any PR to destroy a career. I don’t have a petty mind. I don’t take 10 people along with me to make myself seem more powerful.” Talking about Bigg Boss 17, as per reports, there will be couples also in the house.

