Bigg Boss 17 has started off on a mixed note. Mannara Chopra is one of the contestants who has been trending on social media. Fans are liking her bubby, sassy and fun-loving side. Moreover, her friendship with Munawar Faruqui has also got people talking on social media. Now, the actress' past history has come up under discussion. In 2014, it was reported that she had become very violent while doing a scene with Shraddha Das on the sets of Zid. Shraddha Das had also given an interview on the same. Suddenly, the matter has come up on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma is frustrated at husband Neil Bhatt for not letting her play individually; warns 'Main tamasha kar dungi'

Shraddha Das had given an interview to Bollywood Life in 2014 where she said that Mannara Chopra always said she would go soft but when the scene was on, she would be very aggressive. It seems she kicked her hard below the chest in an action scene and Das got blood clots on her body. She said that Mannara Chopra hit her with a bamboo stick. Shraddha Das said that she had to be taken to the hospital after the fight sequence. The press had asked Mannara Chopra about the same when they had a party for Zid. Priyanka Chopra had come to her rescue. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan questions Khanzaadi's UPBRINGING; Munawar Faruqui slams her, 'Maa Baap pe mat jaa'

In the video, we can see that Priyanka Chopra says that she too has been injured on sets on many occasions. She says that an actor's life has such risks. She even says it is unbelievable that someone will pick up a stick and beat up someone. Priyanka Chopra had come as a chief guest for the event. She has been supporting Mannara Chopra on her Bigg Boss 17 journey. The actress is the daughter of Mannara Chopra's mama. Many feel that she is trying to copy Shehnaaz Gill in a low-key manner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia comes out in support of Abhishek Kumar after his mental breakdown; says 'He's not faking his love