Bigg Boss 17 is in the news ever since it began. This season Ankita Lokhande is finally a contestant on the show. She entered the show with her husband, Vicky Jain. They have been playing well and Vicky Jain is emerging as the mastermind of the season. Ankita is a strong personality on her own and is one of the strongest players in the house. However, while many thought that they would make for a perfect team, we have seen a lot of fights happening between them.

Ankita complaining about Vicky ignoring her and not listening to her. While Vicky wants to move around freely and play his game smartly. Vicky is also seen manipulating Ankita's decisions sometimes. In the last weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan made Ankita understand that she is losing her individuality because of Vicky.

Ankita is impressed with Abhishek Kumar

Ankita has cried many times as Vicky has not been with her on the show. Well, while he has upset Ankita, there is someone who has impressed her. Yes, we are talking about Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek has been through a lot in Bigg Boss 17 in just two weeks. He entered the show with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya.

They started off with fights but later Isha came close to him and even let him sleep on the same bed as her. She used to get close and sometimes move away as well. Abhishek was getting emotionally affected by this and was aggressively charging at others in the house. Salman Khan had even bashed him for his unnecessary aggression and slammed Isha for playing with his feelings as well.

Abhishek's mature behaviour impresses everyone

However, after Isha’s current boyfriend, Samarth entered, Abhishek has been a different person. This became a big story in Entertainment News. He maturely handled his heartbreak and let Samarth-Isha be together alone. Abhishek’s mature side impressed everyone and even Ankita was impressed.

She praised him for maturely handling his love triangle. Abhishek’s behaviour has made him one of the most loved contestants on the show. He has shown a beautiful change in him as a person.