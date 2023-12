It won't be wrong to say that Munawar Faruqui has certainly disappointed his fans with his performance in Bigg Boss 17. Post Munawar's win in Lock Upp season 1, people expected that Munawar will play like a total badass player in Bigg Boss 17. Unfortunately, the comedian turn reality show star is unable to win hearts with the way he is playing in the Salman Khan hosted show. So, what exactly went wrong with Munawar? Let's find out.

Yes, truth to be told, this time more than the contestant it's the makers because of whom Bigg Boss 17 is not hitting the right chords. First of all, the makers have failed miserably when it comes to conducting interesting tasks. It's because of the tasks that majority of fights and disagreements takes place in the Bigg Boss house. In Lock Upp 1, we have witnessed the way Munawar Faruqui used to put his heart and soul while preforming the tasks. Due to no interesting tasks, it seems that Munawar is unable to play the game the way he wants to in the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Nominations: Top players Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and six more contestants in danger zone; check full list

Munawar's connections with wrong contestants

Apart from Mannara Chopra, Munawar formed an emotional bond with Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora. Now we all know that both Jigna and Rinku are not Bigg Boss material, and hence no matter how much time Munawar spend with them it has hardly made to our screens and even if it has, it's not an interesting piece to watch for Bigg Boss viewers. Talking about Mannara, people feel that Munawar's biggest mistake on the reality show is befriending Mannara. Time and again, we have witnessed how Mannara is ungrateful for Munawar's friendship. While Munawar has openly stated that Mannara is his top priority, Mannara is often seen confused about her friendship with Munawar.

Munawar's safe game plan for Bigg Boss 17

We do agree with Bigg Boss and also Salman Khan, that Munawar this time is definitely playing safe. His every action and word seem very calculated. Now no one is saying that Munawar should pick up fights like Abhishek Kumar, but he at least needs to strongly reacts on things where he needs to. Be it Ankita ousting him in one of the tasks or Vicky and Abhishek gossiping about Munawar and Mannara's relationship, Munawar rather than strongly confronting them has let go off the before mentioned things like a thin air.

No emotional trauma left to share for Munawar

In Lock Upp 1, viewers really connected with Munawar's life. Be it his mom's death, his failed marriage or his story of rags to riches, people really empathized with Munawar during his Lock Upp stint. All the sympathies really worked well for him as he successfully connected with his viewers. However now, Munawar has no real-life heart wrenching story left to share. His five-year-old son did make a small appearance in Bigg Boss 17 via a video call but that's it.

All said and done, we all know that Munawar does has the potential to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17. It's just a matter of few strong game plans and we are sure that he will bounce back strongly in the game.