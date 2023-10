Bigg Boss 17 will see its second weekend ka vaar tomorrow. The show has been doing great and fans are loving the contestants. They are all trending on social media and are playing a smart game. This season, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar once again; says, ‘Joote padenge’ after he admits to triggering Mannara Chopra

The show is just in the second week and the makers have already planned wild card entries in the show. Yes, there will be wild card contestants entering Bigg Boss 17 during the weekend. This is a big story in Entertainment news.

Udaariyaan star Samarth Jurel to enter Bigg Boss 17

A promo of the show has released where we see Udaariyaan star Samarth Jurel entering the show as a wild card contestant. In his promo, he confirmed that he and Isha Malviya are in a relationship. In the promo, Samarth says, "Isha and I met for the first time in Bhopal, it has been a year and we have been happy together."

However, during the premiere night Isha had said that she is single and not in any relationship after fall out with Abhishek Kumar. In the house, we are seeing Abhishek’s crazy love for Isha while she has been sometimes ignoring him and sometimes getting closer.

How will Abhishek react to Samarth and Isha's relationship?

She was even slammed by Salman Khan last weekend for trying to play with Abhishek’s feelings. But even after that, nothing has changed and she keeps on moving around Abhishek only.

Abhishek is also extra possessive about Isha and he does not like it whenever she talks to any other guy. He was also seen holding Isha’s hand tightly and warning her not to get so close to Munawar Faruqui.

It will be interesting to see how will Abhishek react when he will find out about Samarth and Isha.

Take a look at Samarth Jurel’s promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big boss 17?? (@bigbosssvibess)

A look at the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Manasvi Mamgai to enter Bigg Boss 17 as wild card contestant

Apart from Samarth, Manasvi Mamgai is also entering the show as a wild card contestant. She is an Indian model and actress. She had represented India at Miss World 2010.